Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of IHIT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 27,148.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 46.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

