Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of IHIT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $8.80.
Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.