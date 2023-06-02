Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 61,479 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 38,811 shares.The stock last traded at $30.03 and had previously closed at $30.35.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 937.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3,032.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

