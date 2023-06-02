Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Stake Lowered by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for 0.6% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXF. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,427,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,312,000 after acquiring an additional 652,259 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $123,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.60. 154,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,567. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

