Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at B. Riley

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. SVB Securities increased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.09.

ICPT opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.86.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. Analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

