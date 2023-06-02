Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) CEO Witte Jan De Acquires 7,792 Shares

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IART traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. 647,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,312. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

