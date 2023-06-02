Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $108,000.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 2,700 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Intapp Stock Performance
Shares of INTA opened at $40.94 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.