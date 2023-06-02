Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $108,000.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 2,700 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $40.94 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

