Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CFO Sells $83,437.20 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CFO John P. Meloun sold 3,311 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $83,437.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

XPOF opened at $26.33 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPOF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.