Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Sells $341,765.16 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $341,765.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

On Friday, May 5th, Anthony Geisler sold 100 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $3,349.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,022,369.85.

On Friday, April 28th, Anthony Geisler sold 31,453 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,043,296.01.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $2,677,943.10.

On Monday, April 17th, Anthony Geisler sold 51,104 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,642,993.60.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Anthony Geisler sold 300 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $9,618.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,489,724.74.

On Thursday, April 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $6,200.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $2,169,759.15.

On Friday, March 31st, Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $2,003,212.00.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.