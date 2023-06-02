Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $145,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Dane Mauldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50.

TransUnion Trading Up 2.3 %

TRU stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in TransUnion by 522.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,173 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $278,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TransUnion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRU. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

