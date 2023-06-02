Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells 2,060 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $149,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,292,616.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,564,150.00.

On Monday, May 15th, David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40.

On Monday, May 1st, David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20.

On Monday, April 17th, David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $28,534,650.69.

On Monday, April 3rd, David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,507,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,732. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.40, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

