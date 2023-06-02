Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells 2,060 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $149,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,292,616.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,564,150.00.
- On Monday, May 15th, David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40.
- On Monday, May 1st, David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $131,160.20.
- On Monday, April 17th, David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00.
- On Thursday, March 30th, David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $28,534,650.69.
- On Monday, April 3rd, David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,507,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,732. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.40, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
