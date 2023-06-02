Insider Selling: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AZEK Price Performance

NYSE AZEK traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.67, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.62.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in AZEK by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,414,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,471,000 after acquiring an additional 564,872 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AZEK by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,699 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in AZEK by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after acquiring an additional 917,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

