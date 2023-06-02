Insider Selling: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AZEK Price Performance
NYSE AZEK traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.67, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.62.
AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.
AZEK Company Profile
The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AZEK (AZEK)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.