Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Sells $19,374.68 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) COO Theresa Condor sold 26,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $19,374.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,046,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Theresa Condor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Theresa Condor sold 24,692 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $17,778.24.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPIR opened at $0.69 on Friday. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 112.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. The company had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Spire Global to $1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spire Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 71,899 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 126.5% in the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 1,593,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 889,891 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 361,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 331,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

