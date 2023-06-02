Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Sells $19,374.68 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) COO Theresa Condor sold 26,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $19,374.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,046,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Theresa Condor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 22nd, Theresa Condor sold 24,692 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $17,778.24.
Spire Global Stock Performance
Shares of SPIR opened at $0.69 on Friday. Spire Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Spire Global to $1.05 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Institutional Trading of Spire Global
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spire Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 71,899 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 126.5% in the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 1,593,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 889,891 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 361,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 331,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
