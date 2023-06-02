Insider Selling: MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $19,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Mora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Elizabeth Mora sold 200 shares of MKS Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $17,334.00.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKS Instruments stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.19. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $123.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.54.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,689,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,836,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.