Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,010,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,466,160. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.41. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.