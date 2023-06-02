Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $11,600.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Serena Jones sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Serena Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Serena Jones sold 3,857 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $223,975.99.

On Friday, May 19th, Serena Jones sold 10,388 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $603,646.68.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Serena Jones sold 23,010 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,340,792.70.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.49, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $71.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,089,000 after buying an additional 42,116 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,111,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,038,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

