Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,734. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

