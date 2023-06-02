Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,920.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephanie Buscemi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $93,607.36.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,885,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,200. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFLT. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Confluent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Confluent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

