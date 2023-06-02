Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Sells 578 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.21. 2,522,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,382. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Barclays cut their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

