Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Sells $202,883.52 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
AtriCure Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of ATRC opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $52.96.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.
AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.
