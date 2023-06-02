Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Sells $202,883.52 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AtriCure Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ATRC opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 405,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,620 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.