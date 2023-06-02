Insider Buying: TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Purchases 7,960 Shares of Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) Director Marc Holtzman bought 7,960 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,944.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,390.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TTEC Stock Up 3.7 %

TTEC stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,816. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.78 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 702.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.