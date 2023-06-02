Insider Buying: Spiritus Mundi Plc (LON:SPMU) Insider Acquires £535.71 in Stock

Spiritus Mundi Plc (LON:SPMU – Get Rating) insider Tim Metcalfe bought 17,857 shares of Spiritus Mundi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £535.71 ($662.02).

Spiritus Mundi Stock Performance

Spiritus Mundi stock opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday. Spiritus Mundi Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 7 ($0.09).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spiritus Mundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spiritus Mundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.