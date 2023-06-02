Insider Buying: Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CFO Buys $25,000.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) CFO Gary Mick bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00.

Shares of SIX opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 927,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,480 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $4,460,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

