Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases 7,904 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $115,161.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,715,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,696,160.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 1,590 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,261.70.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,027 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $88,958.52.

On Monday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,363 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,782.47.

On Thursday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,430 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.30.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 35,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $536,200.00.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.69. 4,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,143. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 143,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,743 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Featured Articles

