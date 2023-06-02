Insider Buying: Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Acquires 160,968 Shares of Stock

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Rating) insider David Swift bought 160,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,827.48 ($24,723.84).

David Swift also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, David Swift purchased 81,372 shares of Ambertech stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,122.42 ($12,498.31).

Ambertech Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82.

Ambertech Company Profile

Ambertech Limited distributes high technology equipment to the professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The company distributes home entertainment solutions to dealers; distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.

