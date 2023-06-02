Innoviz Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 20,011 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 92% compared to the typical volume of 10,406 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.96. 185,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,514. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,497.99% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
