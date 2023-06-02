Innoviz Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 20,011 call options on the company. This is an increase of 92% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,406 call options.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %
INVZ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 185,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,514. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,497.99% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 25.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 21,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 101.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 824,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 415,600 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
