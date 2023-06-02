Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $65.48 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $137.33. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.56.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.