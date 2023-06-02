Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.82. 826,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,462,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Infinera Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity at Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 172,597 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 5.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 685.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 411,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,768,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,244,000 after purchasing an additional 146,105 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.5% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,048,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,454,000 after purchasing an additional 561,769 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

