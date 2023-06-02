Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Shares Down 11.8%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Imaging Dynamics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -1.84.

Get Imaging Dynamics alerts:

Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter.

About Imaging Dynamics

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment in the Americas and internationally. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius 8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

See Also

