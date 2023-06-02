iExec RLC Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.23 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00005656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $108.80 million and $3.23 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.49829499 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $5,158,910.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

