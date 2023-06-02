HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Trading Down 0.5%

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.10 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.79). Approximately 128,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 268,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.10 ($0.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £93.27 million and a P/E ratio of 6,790.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.59.

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

