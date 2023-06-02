Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.76

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.76 and traded as low as C$6.47. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) shares last traded at C$6.76, with a volume of 15,721,131 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27. The stock has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.76.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

