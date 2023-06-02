Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Up 5.7%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.67. 573,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,711,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

