Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Up 5.7%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.67. 573,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,711,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
- Zscaler: Analysts Raise the Bar for the AI Cloud Security Company
- High-Quality, High-Yield Hormel Looks Tasty at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.