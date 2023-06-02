HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Shares Up 17.1%

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) shares shot up 17.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. 389,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 154,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$86.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers. The company engages in developing PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR), a process that permits the transformation of quartz into silicon.

