HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. HP also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.42 on Friday. HP has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,330 shares of company stock worth $1,367,948. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 921,165 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 891,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $21,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.