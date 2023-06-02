Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of 1-3% yr/yr to ~$12.58-12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.55 billion.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after buying an additional 260,122 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 168,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.