Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of 1-3% yr/yr to ~$12.58-12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.55 billion.

HRL stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,824,000 after buying an additional 260,122 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 168,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

