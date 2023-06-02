Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $111.05 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Horizen has a market capitalization of $111.05 million and $2.84 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $8.08 or 0.00029968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00118504 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00046194 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,749,544 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

