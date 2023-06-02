home24 (ETR:H24) Shares Up 0.3%

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €7.55 ($8.12) and last traded at €7.55 ($8.12). 10,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.53 ($8.10).
home24 Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €6.98 and its 200 day moving average is €7.09. The firm has a market cap of $253.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.90.
home24 Company Profile
home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.
