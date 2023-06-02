Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,708,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,224 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.31% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $107,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 409,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $1,398,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $2,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOMB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

HOMB opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

