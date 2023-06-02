Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.55

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.55 and last traded at $121.51, with a volume of 45338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hitachi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi Stock Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day moving average is $107.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Hitachi

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.25. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.