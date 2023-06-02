HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.50 Million

HI (HI) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, HI has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and $187,698.91 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00026150 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015850 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,849.10 or 1.00011660 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00427175 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $270,749.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

