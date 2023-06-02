Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,106.40

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,106.40 and traded as low as $2,081.80. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $2,088.20, with a volume of 142 shares traded.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,111.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,852.94.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

