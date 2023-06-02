Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,154 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.