Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,768,000 after acquiring an additional 522,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,445,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 316,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.16. 609,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $96.41.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

