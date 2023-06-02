Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 210.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
ANSS stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.74. The stock had a trading volume of 187,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,915. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.90. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.
