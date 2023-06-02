Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 144.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after buying an additional 1,235,805 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,903,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,075. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day moving average of $106.61.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.