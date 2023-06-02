Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.88. 993,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,373. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

