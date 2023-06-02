Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,516 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $136.85. 473,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.81.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

