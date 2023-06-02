Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Relx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Relx by 51.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.10) to GBX 3,100 ($38.31) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.60) to GBX 2,860 ($35.34) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Stock Up 0.5 %

About Relx

Relx stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.