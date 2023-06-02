Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,666 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.07. The company had a trading volume of 561,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,021. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $455.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.56.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

